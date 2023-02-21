© 2023 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Discussing housing enforcement actions with representatives from the City of Rochester Law Department

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 21, 2023 at 2:48 PM EST
Linda Kingsley and Michael Furlano on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Linda Kingsley and Michael Furlano on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

We continue our series of conversations about housing issues in the community. This hour, we’re joined by representatives from the City of Rochester Law Department, who discuss the city’s housing enforcement actions. The department says those actions are improving the quality of life for Rochester residents.

We discuss it all with our guests:

  • Linda Kingsley, corporation counsel for the City of Rochester Law Department
  • Michael Furlano, housing attorney for the City of Rochester
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack