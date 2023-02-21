Discussing housing enforcement actions with representatives from the City of Rochester Law Department
We continue our series of conversations about housing issues in the community. This hour, we’re joined by representatives from the City of Rochester Law Department, who discuss the city’s housing enforcement actions. The department says those actions are improving the quality of life for Rochester residents.
We discuss it all with our guests:
- Linda Kingsley, corporation counsel for the City of Rochester Law Department
- Michael Furlano, housing attorney for the City of Rochester