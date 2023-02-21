© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Celebrating 50 years of ABOUT...TIME Magazine

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 21, 2023 at 2:50 PM EST
James Blount on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, February 21, 2023
The publishers of a local magazine are celebrating 50 years in print. ABOUT…TIME Magazine focuses on international, national, and regional issues important to African Americans. Publishers Carolyne and James Blount say they look for articles that provide teachable moments, “both for Black people and society as a whole.” From in-depth interviews to special reports and feature pieces, ABOUT…TIME is regarded for reflecting African American life and culture in a way that builds community and uplifts voices and stories that are often excluded from mainstream media.

This hour, we’re joined by James Blount to discuss his work and the magazine’s remarkable 50 years in print. Our guest:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
