Celebrating 50 years of ABOUT...TIME Magazine

The publishers of a local magazine are celebrating 50 years in print. ABOUT…TIME Magazine focuses on international, national, and regional issues important to African Americans. Publishers Carolyne and James Blount say they look for articles that provide teachable moments, “both for Black people and society as a whole.” From in-depth interviews to special reports and feature pieces, ABOUT…TIME is regarded for reflecting African American life and culture in a way that builds community and uplifts voices and stories that are often excluded from mainstream media.

This hour, we’re joined by James Blount to discuss his work and the magazine’s remarkable 50 years in print. Our guest:

