Updates from the City of Rochester's Housing Quality Task Force
The City of Rochester’s Housing Quality Task Force says it is making progress toward a new set of goals. Those goals start with code enforcement and expanding the force of inspectors who deal with habitually non-compliant landlords. The task force is also touting success in enabling responsible ownership, repair and improvement programs, and increasing the supply of quality housing.
We talk about how they are trying to accomplish these goals. Our guests:
- Carol Wheeler, manager of housing for the City of Rochester, and co-chair of the City of Rochester’s Housing Quality Task Force
- Aqua Porter, executive director of the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative (RMAPI), and co-chair of the City of Rochester’s Housing Quality Task Force