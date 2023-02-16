Why remote workers are moving to Rochester

What are some of the perks of living in Rochester? We ask a few of the city’s newest residents – remote workers who relocated to Rochester through the Greater ROC Remote program. The program, run by the Chamber of Commerce, is offering financial incentives to prospective Rochesterians. The pandemic changed how many of us work, and so if you work from home, why not consider a move?

We hear from workers who chose to relocate to Monroe County. Our guests:

