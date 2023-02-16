© 2023 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Previewing the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra's centennial season

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 16, 2023 at 2:41 PM EST
Jeff Tyzik and James Barry on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Jeff Tyzik and James Barry on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, February 16, 2023
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

We preview the Rochester Philharmonic’s centennial season. The 2023-2024 lineup includes world premieres, special guests, and plenty of Rochester connections – Renée Fleming and Garth Fagan Dance, included. Our guests this hour take us through the season and we discuss the latest in the classical music world. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack