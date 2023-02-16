Previewing the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra's centennial season
We preview the Rochester Philharmonic’s centennial season. The 2023-2024 lineup includes world premieres, special guests, and plenty of Rochester connections – Renée Fleming and Garth Fagan Dance, included. Our guests this hour take us through the season and we discuss the latest in the classical music world. Our guests:
- Jeff Tyzik, Principal Pops conductor for the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra
- James Barry, vice president of artistic planning and operations for the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra