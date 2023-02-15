© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Fentanyl 101

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 15, 2023 at 3:19 PM EST
Mike Favata, James Wesley, and Dr. Timothy Wiegand on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Mike Favata, James Wesley, and Dr. Timothy Wiegand on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, February 15, 2023
We bring in the experts to offer a kind of Fentanyl 101. The overdose crisis in our community has worsened. Hundreds of people are dying every year from overdoses, and tracking drugs is more complicated than ever. That’s because dealers are mixing heroin and other drugs with fentanyl, along with dozens of other dangerous substances. Drug buyers don’t often know what they’re getting, and some are ending up dead.

We discuss the current landscape and examine possible solutions. Our guests:

  • Timothy Wiegand, M.D., director of toxicology and associate professor of emergency medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Deputy Mike Favata, member of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, who investigates overdoses
  • James Wesley, forensic scientist and consultant in family health and drug prevention, and retired supervisor in the drug chemistry section of the Monroe County Crime Lab

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, you can find help via Monroe County's 24/7 hotline, IMPACT, at 585-753-5300.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
