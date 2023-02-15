We bring in the experts to offer a kind of Fentanyl 101. The overdose crisis in our community has worsened. Hundreds of people are dying every year from overdoses, and tracking drugs is more complicated than ever. That’s because dealers are mixing heroin and other drugs with fentanyl, along with dozens of other dangerous substances. Drug buyers don’t often know what they’re getting, and some are ending up dead.

We discuss the current landscape and examine possible solutions. Our guests:



Timothy Wiegand, M.D., director of toxicology and associate professor of emergency medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Deputy Mike Favata, member of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, who investigates overdoses

James Wesley, forensic scientist and consultant in family health and drug prevention, and retired supervisor in the drug chemistry section of the Monroe County Crime Lab

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, you can find help via Monroe County's 24/7 hotline, IMPACT, at 585-753-5300.