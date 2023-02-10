© 2023 WXXI News
Why a growing number of organizations are offering company-wide, paid-time off for self-care

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 10, 2023 at 2:25 PM EST
What do you think about coordinated, paid time off for self-care? Some organizations across the nation are adopting company-wide holidays, where entire staffs are on vacation at the same time. The idea is to make time off true time away, where no one feels compelled to check email or be on standby, with the larger goal of preventing employees from becoming burned out.

This hour, we discuss the potential benefits and drawbacks, and we hear from local companies that are giving it a try. Our guests:

  • Gretchen Mims, Ph.D., LMSW, social worker and therapist at Mindful Resolutions Counseling Services
  • Kevin Schulte, CEO of GreenSpark Solar
  • Ciera Caldwell, manager of the People Department at GreenSpark Solar
  • Doug Parton, director of talent at Partners + Napier
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
