How four local Black-led organizations plan to transform their neighborhoods

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 10, 2023 at 2:25 PM EST
Reenah Golden, Wanda Ridgeway, and LaShunda Leslie-Smith on "Connections"
Four local Black-led organizations will be using nearly two million dollars in funding to transform their neighborhoods.

We hear about their plans for youth development, arts, culture, housing, and anti-violence initiatives in Rochester. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
