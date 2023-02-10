How four local Black-led organizations plan to transform their neighborhoods
Four local Black-led organizations will be using nearly two million dollars in funding to transform their neighborhoods.
We hear about their plans for youth development, arts, culture, housing, and anti-violence initiatives in Rochester. Our guests:
- Reenah Golden, founder of the Avenue Blackbox Theatre
- Olivia Kassoum-Amadou, executive director of Cameron Community Ministries
- LaShunda Leslie-Smith, DSW, executive director of Connected Communities
- Wanda Ridgeway, executive director of Rise Up Rochester