How to "retrofit" suburbia

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 9, 2023 at 2:38 PM EST
Empty strip malls are becoming more common in American suburbia. What’s the best way to handle this problem?

Ellen Dunham-Jones has been writing about the retrofitting of suburbia for years, and she’s in Rochester to discuss her work as part of the Reshaping Rochester series at the Community Design Center Rochester. She joins us to talk about her work. Our guest:

  • Ellen Dunham-Jones, author, and professor and director of the Urban Design Program at the Georgia Institute of Technology
  • Gene DePrez, board member for the Community Design Center Rochester

*Ellen's books are available here (2011) and here (2021).

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
