Discussing the Birds and Bees Protection Act

A bill in the New York State Legislature would limit the use of neonic pesticides in the state, if passed. The neurotoxic pesticides have been linked to mass losses of bees, birds, and other wildlife. Experts say there’s a growing body of research that shows the chemicals also impact human health. Neonics are used on crops and on lawns, gardens, and golf courses. Last summer, when the EPA released a report finding that the pesticides likely adversely affect a majority of America’s endangered species, agricultural groups challenged the findings, saying they are “overly conservative and in some instances fail to use important data.”

