Connections

Professor Randy Stone on America's Russia-Ukraine policies

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 8, 2023 at 3:03 PM EST
New intelligence indicates that Moscow believes Western support for Ukraine will fade over the next year. In his State of the Union Address, President Biden sent the opposite message. But even new waves of support from the West might not arrive in time for Ukraine to contend with a spring Russian offensive.

Our guest takes us through the complex dynamics in relationships and alliances behind the war. Our guest:

  • Randy Stone, director of the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester
