Connections

Mental health experts on how to help communities of color navigate trauma and find healing after tragedies

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 8, 2023 at 3:12 PM EST
Sara Taylor on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, February 8, 2023
We're joined by mental health professionals who have spent time in communities of color following tragic events. These experts and their colleagues have helped residents navigate trauma and try to find healing solutions after events like the mass shooting in Buffalo and the murder of Tyre Nichols in Memphis.

This hour, we discuss their work and what they think is needed to address racial disparities in mental health care. Our guests:

