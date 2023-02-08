Mental health experts on how to help communities of color navigate trauma and find healing after tragedies
We're joined by mental health professionals who have spent time in communities of color following tragic events. These experts and their colleagues have helped residents navigate trauma and try to find healing solutions after events like the mass shooting in Buffalo and the murder of Tyre Nichols in Memphis.
This hour, we discuss their work and what they think is needed to address racial disparities in mental health care. Our guests:
- Donell Barnett, Ph.D., president of the Association of Black Psychologists
- Kelly Dumas, LCSW, COO of BestSelf Behavioral Health, Inc.
- Sara Taylor, founder and director of the BIPOC PEEEEEEK Mental Health Project