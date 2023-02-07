© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Taxes 101

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 7, 2023 at 2:26 PM EST
Kent Gardner on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, February 7, 2023
Congressional Republicans are debating a new tax plan: one that would eliminate income and estate taxes in favor of a single, national 23% sales tax. (Experts say it's actually a 30% tax.) It's not a particularly popular idea, even with many Republicans. But Speaker Kevin McCarthy, as a concession to winning the Speakership, promised a group of Republicans that the bill would get consideration. Some Republicans support it on grounds of fairness. Senator Chuck Schumer predicts it would cause the next Great Depression.

Our guest tries to sort it out, in a kind of Taxes 101:

  • Kent Gardner, former chief economist at the Center for Governmental Research
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
