What makes a song a hit? How does the political climate change music during different points in history? And what does the changing music industry mean for artists and audiences?
We explore these questions with our guests, who weigh in on the forces that shape music in popular culture. We also preview a performance called “Hitmakers: You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet” now on stage at the JCC CenterStage. Our guests:
- John Covach, director of the Institute for Popular Music and professor of music at the University of Rochester, and professor of theory at the Eastman School of Music
- Irene Kannyo, tech and culture writer, editor, and host of "No Labels, Included" on WAYO 104.3
- Ralph Meranto, artistic director and associate executive director of the Jewish Community Center of Rochester
- Danny Kincaid-Kunz, writer of “Hitmakers: You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet”