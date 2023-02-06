© 2023 WXXI News
What makes a song a hit?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 6, 2023 at 3:28 PM EST
Danny Kincaid-Kunz and Ralph Meranto on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, February 6, 2023
What makes a song a hit? How does the political climate change music during different points in history? And what does the changing music industry mean for artists and audiences?

We explore these questions with our guests, who weigh in on the forces that shape music in popular culture. We also preview a performance called “Hitmakers: You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet” now on stage at the JCC CenterStage. Our guests:

