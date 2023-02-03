© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Vietnam veteran Paul Gardner on lessons we can learn from war

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 3, 2023 at 2:21 PM EST
55 years after serving in Vietnam, Rochester native Paul Gardner decided to write a memoir. “Once a Boy” not only recounts his Vietnam experience, but also offers his views on who fights in wars and who does not, how the public perceives war, and lessons that we can still learn today.

He’s in Rochester for a book signing this weekend, but first, he joins us on Connections. Our guest:

  • Paul Gardner, Vietnam veteran and author of “Once a Boy”
