Teen Empowerment representatives on their plans for 2023

Leaders, staff, and alumni at Teen Empowerment have their sights set on a new capital project that they say will transform their work and its impact in the community. The non-profit hires city youth as organizers to work in the neighborhoods where they live. Its plans include opening a new youth center and headquarters later this year, thanks, in part, to a large gift from a philanthropist. The gift comes at a time of divestment and an increase in violence in Rochester neighborhoods.

This hour, we discuss the impact the new center is expected to have, and we hear about the positive change Teen Empowerment’s youth are making in the community. Our guests:

