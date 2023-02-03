© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Teen Empowerment representatives on their plans for 2023

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 3, 2023 at 2:24 PM EST
Shanterra Mitchum, Doug Ackley, and Destiny Ford on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Shanterra Mitchum, Doug Ackley, and Destiny Ford on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on February 3, 2023
Leaders, staff, and alumni at Teen Empowerment have their sights set on a new capital project that they say will transform their work and its impact in the community. The non-profit hires city youth as organizers to work in the neighborhoods where they live. Its plans include opening a new youth center and headquarters later this year, thanks, in part, to a large gift from a philanthropist. The gift comes at a time of divestment and an increase in violence in Rochester neighborhoods.

This hour, we discuss the impact the new center is expected to have, and we hear about the positive change Teen Empowerment’s youth are making in the community. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
