Connections

Recession 101

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 2, 2023 at 2:27 PM EST
Eric Morris on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Eric Morris on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on February 2, 2023
Recession 101: how do we know if we're in a recession? As some economists told NBC News this week, there's never been an aggressive fight against inflation that didn't lead to an economic downturn. But what defines a recession, and what can we do about it? How long is it likely to last, and how does it impact individual Americans?

Our guest is a dynamic communicator who has been talking to the community about this in various settings, and joins us to answer these questions and more. Our guest:

  • Eric Morris, Ph.D., staff economist for Alesco Advisors
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
