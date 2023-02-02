© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

How to help SNAP recipients after emergency benefits end

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 2, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST
Mitch Gruber and Denise Read on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on February 2, 2023
Emergency SNAP benefits, which have been offered since the start of the pandemic in 2020, are ending this month. As Foodlink explains, these temporary benefits have provided an extra payment each month, ensuring all SNAP households received at least the maximum monthly benefit. Next month, only regular SNAP benefits will go out.

The sunsetting of this program will affect tens of thousands of local households, but local leaders are hoping to fill the gap in various ways. They join us to explain:

*SNAP recipients can click here or call 1-888-328-6399 to check their balance and understand what their normal benefit will be starting in March.
**Local residents can click here for information about local resources.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
