Republican Mark Assini is running for Monroe County Executive. The former Gates Town Supervisor is challenging incumbent Democrat Adam Bello. Assini is also a former county legislator who ran twice for Congress. He’s currently an executive with American Rock Salt in Livingston County.

Mark Assini, candidate for Monroe County Executive

*Note: We have reached out to the Bello campaign to offer equal time.