Connections

Mark Assini, candidate for Monroe County Executive

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 31, 2023 at 2:14 PM EST
Republican Mark Assini is running for Monroe County Executive. The former Gates Town Supervisor is challenging incumbent Democrat Adam Bello. Assini is also a former county legislator who ran twice for Congress. He’s currently an executive with American Rock Salt in Livingston County.

We sit down with Assini to discuss his platform and priorities for the county. Our guest:

*Note: We have reached out to the Bello campaign to offer equal time.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
