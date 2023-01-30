© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

How would the proposed ban on non-compete clauses affect workers?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 30, 2023 at 2:37 PM EST
The federal government wants to eliminate all non-compete clauses for workers. President Biden says this affects workers in many sectors, including fast food, hair styling, media, and more. But employers will almost certainly file a legal challenge, saying that non-competes allow them to protect their innovations and intellectual property.

So what do we need to know about a proposal that could affect twenty percent of the American workforce? Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
