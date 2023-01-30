How would the proposed ban on non-compete clauses affect workers?
The federal government wants to eliminate all non-compete clauses for workers. President Biden says this affects workers in many sectors, including fast food, hair styling, media, and more. But employers will almost certainly file a legal challenge, saying that non-competes allow them to protect their innovations and intellectual property.
So what do we need to know about a proposal that could affect twenty percent of the American workforce? Our guests:
- Sharon Stiller, head of the employment law group at Abrams Fensterman LLP
- Rachel Barnhart, Monroe County Legislator and former journalist