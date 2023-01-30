Exploring how to increase diversity in the workplace
How can we build a pipeline of more K-12 teachers of color? It's a question we explore this hour with a group of leaders whose Future Teachers Club is accomplishing that goal. The club is a partnership between St. John Fisher University and the Brighton Central School District. It's part of a broader mission to increase diversity in the workplace, which is the theme of an upcoming conference at St. John Fisher University.
The Diversity in the Workplace Conference is set for March 30. We preview the event, its goals, and we explore what the Future Teachers Club has accomplished. Our guests:
- Rev. Marlowe Washington, D.Min., Ed.D., senior diversity officer at St. John Fisher University
- Joellen Maples, Ph.D., association professor and dean of the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. School of Education at St. John Fisher University
- Allison Rioux, Ed.D., assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction at Brighton Central School District
- Tamaron McNight, Fisher alumna and current fifth grade teacher at French Road Elementary School in Brighton
- Cecilia Samper, student at Brighton High School and member of the Future Teachers Club