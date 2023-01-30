Exploring how to increase diversity in the workplace

How can we build a pipeline of more K-12 teachers of color? It's a question we explore this hour with a group of leaders whose Future Teachers Club is accomplishing that goal. The club is a partnership between St. John Fisher University and the Brighton Central School District. It's part of a broader mission to increase diversity in the workplace, which is the theme of an upcoming conference at St. John Fisher University.

The Diversity in the Workplace Conference is set for March 30. We preview the event, its goals, and we explore what the Future Teachers Club has accomplished. Our guests:

