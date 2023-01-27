Discussing Governor Hochul's proposal to address New York State's housing crisis

What is the most effective way to address New York State's housing crisis? During her State of the State address on January 1, Governor Kathy Hochul announced a proposal to build 800,000 new homes over the next ten years. The New York Housing Compact would require communities across the state to meet new home construction targets. The proposal also includes incentives to build and rehabilitate housing, as well as support for renters and homeowners.

This hour, we discuss the proposal, the potential impact, and some of the pushback with our guests:

