Connections

Discussing Governor Hochul's proposal to address New York State's housing crisis

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 27, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST
Brian Sharp and Bret Garwood on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Brian Sharp and Bret Garwood on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on January 27, 2023
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

What is the most effective way to address New York State's housing crisis? During her State of the State address on January 1, Governor Kathy Hochul announced a proposal to build 800,000 new homes over the next ten years. The New York Housing Compact would require communities across the state to meet new home construction targets. The proposal also includes incentives to build and rehabilitate housing, as well as support for renters and homeowners.

This hour, we discuss the proposal, the potential impact, and some of the pushback with our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
