Steve Peacock on surviving childhood sexual abuse and how to support fellow survivors

We're joined by a man who survived childhood sexual abuse and is sharing his story to help others. Steve Peacock travels the country to educate people on how to have these difficult conversations. Last fall, he brought his message to hundreds of students and teachers at McQuaid Jesuit High School.

This hour, he tells his story and discusses his goals in sharing it, and we hear from members of the McQuaid school community about what they learned from his presentation. Our guests:

