© 2023 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Steve Peacock on surviving childhood sexual abuse and how to support fellow survivors

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 26, 2023 at 2:21 PM EST
I Have the Right To logo
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

We're joined by a man who survived childhood sexual abuse and is sharing his story to help others. Steve Peacock travels the country to educate people on how to have these difficult conversations. Last fall, he brought his message to hundreds of students and teachers at McQuaid Jesuit High School.

This hour, he tells his story and discusses his goals in sharing it, and we hear from members of the McQuaid school community about what they learned from his presentation. Our guests:

  • Steve Peacock, survivor, and member of the board of directors for I Have the Right To
  • John Serafine, director of counseling at McQuaid Jesuit High School
  • Bo Thomas, senior at McQuaid Jesuit High School
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack