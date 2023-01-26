Scott Wallace and Doug Curry on 40 years of "Rejuvenation" and "Blacks & Blues"

Our colleagues Scott Wallace and Doug Curry join us to talk about 40 years of broadcasting. Their programs, "Rejuvenation" and "Blacks & Blues," respectively, have brought WRUR listeners the best in R&B, soul, and blues music for decades.

A celebration of their 40th anniversary will be held at the Little Theatre this Saturday, but first, they join us to talk about their work, the music, and what's next. Our guests:

