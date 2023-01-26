© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Scott Wallace and Doug Curry on 40 years of "Rejuvenation" and "Blacks & Blues"

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 26, 2023 at 2:26 PM EST
Scott Wallace and Doug Curry on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Scott Wallace and Doug Curry on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on January 26, 2023
Our colleagues Scott Wallace and Doug Curry join us to talk about 40 years of broadcasting. Their programs, "Rejuvenation" and "Blacks & Blues," respectively, have brought WRUR listeners the best in R&B, soul, and blues music for decades.

A celebration of their 40th anniversary will be held at the Little Theatre this Saturday, but first, they join us to talk about their work, the music, and what's next. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
