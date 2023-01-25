© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

The Landmark Society of Western New York's 2022-2023 Five to Revive

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 25, 2023
Hotel Cadillac
Landmark Society of Western New York
Hotel Cadillac
The Landmark Society of Western New York announced its "Five to Revive." The annual list includes five historic properties and resources selected for rehabilitation. The goal is to uplift the neighborhoods and communities that surround them through that revitalization. Previous years' lists included the Inner Loop North project, St. Michael's Church, and the front porch.

We discuss the 2022-2023 Five to Revive with our guests:

