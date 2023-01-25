The Landmark Society of Western New York's 2022-2023 Five to Revive
The Landmark Society of Western New York announced its "Five to Revive." The annual list includes five historic properties and resources selected for rehabilitation. The goal is to uplift the neighborhoods and communities that surround them through that revitalization. Previous years' lists included the Inner Loop North project, St. Michael's Church, and the front porch.
We discuss the 2022-2023 Five to Revive with our guests:
- Wayne Goodman, executive director of the Landmark Society of Western New York
- Caitlin Meives, director of preservation for the Landmark Society of Western New York
- Robert Cain, director of real estate development for CSD Housing, LCC
- Chris Grooms, trustee with Friends of Mt. Hope Cemetery
- Justin Murphy, education reporter for the Democrat and Chronicle
- Katie Eggers Comeau, vice president for policy and preservation at the Preservation League of New York State