Connections

Discussing the future of the Seneca Meadows landfill

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 25, 2023 at 3:15 PM EST
Tom Magnarelli
/
WRVO News
The future of a landfill in Seneca Falls is causing a debate within the community. The Seneca Meadows landfill is the largest landfill in New York State. It's slated to close in 2025, but its parent company, Waste Connections, has requested an extension through 2040. The state Department of Environmental Conservation is offering the public the opportunity to comment on the issue through Friday.

Opponents of the extension compare the issue to a "David vs Goliath" fight, saying the landfill violates odor regulations, among other safety concerns. Waste Connections representatives say that's not true.

This hour, we discuss the issues with our guests:

Note: We invited representatives from Waste Connections to join this discussion, but they were unable to participate during the various dates and times we offered. 

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
