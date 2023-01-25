Discussing the future of the Seneca Meadows landfill

The future of a landfill in Seneca Falls is causing a debate within the community. The Seneca Meadows landfill is the largest landfill in New York State. It's slated to close in 2025, but its parent company, Waste Connections, has requested an extension through 2040. The state Department of Environmental Conservation is offering the public the opportunity to comment on the issue through Friday.

Opponents of the extension compare the issue to a "David vs Goliath" fight, saying the landfill violates odor regulations, among other safety concerns. Waste Connections representatives say that's not true.

This hour, we discuss the issues with our guests:



Note: We invited representatives from Waste Connections to join this discussion, but they were unable to participate during the various dates and times we offered.