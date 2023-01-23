© 2023 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Gitanjali Rao on using science and technology to enact social change

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 23, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST
Gitanjali Rao on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Gitanjali Rao on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on January 23, 2023
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Gitanjali Rao was TIME Magazine’s first-ever Kid of the Year. The young scientist invented a device that detects lead in drinking water, and another that diagnoses opioid addiction. She also created an app that detects cyberbullying.

Rao, now 17 years old, will be a guest of the University of Rochester Monday night to discuss her book, "A Young Innovator's Guide to STEM," but first, she joins us on Connections to talk about using science and technology to enact social change. Our guest:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack