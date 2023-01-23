Gitanjali Rao on using science and technology to enact social change

Gitanjali Rao was TIME Magazine’s first-ever Kid of the Year. The young scientist invented a device that detects lead in drinking water, and another that diagnoses opioid addiction. She also created an app that detects cyberbullying.

Rao, now 17 years old, will be a guest of the University of Rochester Monday night to discuss her book, "A Young Innovator's Guide to STEM," but first, she joins us on Connections to talk about using science and technology to enact social change. Our guest:

