How to have conversations about grief

Residents across our region are dealing with difficult subjects: violence in Rochester; mental health challenges; stressors from the pandemic; and more. How should we speak with -- and comfort people -- who are grieving? We're joined by local chaplains who help us understand how to have caring and supportive conversations and how to handle grief ourselves. Our guests:



Robin Y. Franklin, director of Chaplaincy Services at Strong Memorial Hospital

Alisa Peña DiMora, chaplain, founder/executive director of Flower City Chaplain Corps

Terry Youmans, pastor/chaplain at the Church of Love and Flower City Chaplains Corps