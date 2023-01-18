© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

How to have conversations about grief

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 18, 2023 at 2:37 PM EST
Robin Y. Franklin, Alisa Peña DiMora and Terry Youmans on "Connections."
Emmarae Stein
/
WXXI News
Robin Y. Franklin, Alisa Peña DiMora and Terry Youmans appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, January 18th, 2023.
Residents across our region are dealing with difficult subjects: violence in Rochester; mental health challenges; stressors from the pandemic; and more. How should we speak with -- and comfort people -- who are grieving? We're joined by local chaplains who help us understand how to have caring and supportive conversations and how to handle grief ourselves. Our guests:

  • Robin Y. Franklin, director of Chaplaincy Services at Strong Memorial Hospital
  • Alisa Peña DiMora, chaplain, founder/executive director of Flower City Chaplain Corps
  • Terry Youmans, pastor/chaplain at the Church of Love and Flower City Chaplains Corps
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
