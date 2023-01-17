© 2023 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Anti-violence leader Justin Morris on gang intervention

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 17, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST
Justin Morris on "Connections"
Emmarae Stein
/
WXXI News
Justin Morris appears on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Gangs in Rochester are recruiting kids as young as third grade, according to the vice president of the Rochester City School Board. With the increase in gun violence, there is increased focus on the impact of gangs. We discuss efforts to intervene and prevent kids from going down that path.

Our guest:

  • Justin Morris, founder and CEO of Untrapped Ministries Gun Violence Prevention and Community Empowerment Organization

To access the petition Justin Morris mentioned during the conversation, click here.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack