Anti-violence leader Justin Morris on gang intervention

Gangs in Rochester are recruiting kids as young as third grade, according to the vice president of the Rochester City School Board. With the increase in gun violence, there is increased focus on the impact of gangs. We discuss efforts to intervene and prevent kids from going down that path.

Our guest:



Justin Morris, founder and CEO of Untrapped Ministries Gun Violence Prevention and Community Empowerment Organization

To access the petition Justin Morris mentioned during the conversation, click here.