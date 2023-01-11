© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Dialogue on Disability: Local caregivers on the supports they need, and previewing the film, "Unseen"

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 11, 2023 at 1:27 PM EST
We continue our Dialogue on Disability series with a conversation about caregiving. We're joined by local caregivers, who share their stories and discuss the supports they need to better care for their loved ones with disabilities and their entire families.

We also preview a film called "Unseen," which will be screened at the Little Theatre Wednesday night. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
