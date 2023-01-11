Dialogue on Disability: Local caregivers on the supports they need, and previewing the film, "Unseen"
We continue our Dialogue on Disability series with a conversation about caregiving. We're joined by local caregivers, who share their stories and discuss the supports they need to better care for their loved ones with disabilities and their entire families.
We also preview a film called "Unseen," which will be screened at the Little Theatre Wednesday night. Our guests:
- Rachel Rosner, mother of two adult children with autism, and director of community education at AutismUp
- Clara Washington, single parent of a 12-year-old daughter with autism who is nonverbal, and member of the Board of Directors at AutismUp
- Kate Houck, executive director of David's Refuge