Connections

Cynthia Elliott and Beatriz LeBron, president and vice president of the Rochester City School Board

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 11, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST
Beatriz LeBron on "Connections."
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Beatriz LeBron appears on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
We're joined by Cynthia Elliot and Beatriz LeBron, the president and vice president of the Rochester City School Board. Some of LeBron's colleagues have alleged that she has been disruptive and difficult to work with; however, LeBron earned the board's unanimous support in the recent vote for leadership.

So how can the board unify and do the work needed to help students across the district? Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
