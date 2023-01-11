Cynthia Elliott and Beatriz LeBron, president and vice president of the Rochester City School Board
We're joined by Cynthia Elliot and Beatriz LeBron, the president and vice president of the Rochester City School Board. Some of LeBron's colleagues have alleged that she has been disruptive and difficult to work with; however, LeBron earned the board's unanimous support in the recent vote for leadership.
So how can the board unify and do the work needed to help students across the district? Our guests:
- Cynthia Elliott, president of the Rochester City School Board
- Beatriz LeBron, vice president of the Rochester City School Board