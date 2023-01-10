© 2023 WXXI News
Dialogue on Disability - The impact of self-direction services

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 10, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST
As part of this week's Dialogue on Disability series, we have a conversation about self-direction services. With self-direction, people who have physical or developmental disabilities choose the supports and staff that work best for them to live independent lifestyles. This hour, we hear how it works, and two local people using the services explain how it has changed their lives.

Our guests:

  • Ginny, individual who receives self-direction services from EPI 
  • Michelle, caregiver whose teenage receives self-direction services from EPI 
  • Jeff Sinsebox, president and chief executive officer of EPI 
  • Jen Levey, associate director of self-direction at EPI 

This story is part of Dialogue on Disability Week -- a partnership between WXXI and Al Sigl Community of Agencies -- in conjunction with the Herman and Margaret Schwartz Community Series.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
