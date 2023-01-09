How local institutions are working to connect people to mental health services

Why is mental health getting worse over time? The World Health Organization documents a significant rise in "mental health conditions and substance use disorders" in the last decade. Some experts point to the impact of social media, particularly on teens and adolescents. Others point to increased isolation and loneliness. But a separate issue is whether a mental health crisis can be averted altogether or mitigated. Some prominent local institutions are working to connect their communities to mental health services before things turn for the worse.

We discuss whether it's working, and how they evaluate mental health challenges in their own populations. Our guests:

