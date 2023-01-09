© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Discussing the impact of local journalism and civic education

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 9, 2023 at 2:15 PM EST
Justin Murphy and David Andreatta on "Connections."
Emmarae Stein
/
WXXI News
Justin Murphy and David Andreatta appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, January 9, 2023.
Contrary to what you may have heard, a small newspaper did, in fact, figure out that George Santos' resume was fraudulent before the Congressional election. But the reporting did not find much of an audience, and Santos was elected in November, a victory that contributed to the Republican party's narrow margin in taking control of the House.

So how did Santos get away with so many outright lies and obvious fabrications? What does it say about the state of journalism -- or the state of civic education? Our guests discuss it:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
