Discussing the impact of local journalism and civic education

Contrary to what you may have heard, a small newspaper did, in fact, figure out that George Santos' resume was fraudulent before the Congressional election. But the reporting did not find much of an audience, and Santos was elected in November, a victory that contributed to the Republican party's narrow margin in taking control of the House.

So how did Santos get away with so many outright lies and obvious fabrications? What does it say about the state of journalism -- or the state of civic education? Our guests discuss it:

