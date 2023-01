Do you have travel plans for 2023? Do you need help planning a trip? Maybe world traveler Rick Steves can help!

Steves' virtual European travel festival kicks off Monday. It's a 22-night "travel-ganza" with a look at different European locales.

Steves joins us to preview the events and to look ahead at the 2023 travel season. Plus, he shares his travel tips and stories.

Our guest: