Discussing anti-racism training and upcoming Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events in Pittsford
The Town of Pittsford is commemorating the life of Martin Luther King, Jr. As part of a series of events this month, organizers are offering a community discussion on anti-racism. It will be led by the team that has been providing anti-racism training and education for Monroe County schools. They tell us how it works and how they think the community is doing.
Our guests:
- Kevin Spencer Beckford, senior vice president and chief people officer at GRYT Health Inc., member of the Pittsford Town Council
- Shane Wiegand, co-director of the Antiracist Curriculum Project
- Cathy Doyle, member of the Board of Directors of Pittsford CommUNITY, a recently formed non-profit with a mission to promote inclusion and foster a sense of belonging in Pittsford