Connections

Discussing anti-racism training and upcoming Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events in Pittsford

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 4, 2023 at 2:19 PM EST
The Town of Pittsford is commemorating the life of Martin Luther King, Jr. As part of a series of events this month, organizers are offering a community discussion on anti-racism. It will be led by the team that has been providing anti-racism training and education for Monroe County schools. They tell us how it works and how they think the community is doing.

Our guests:

  • Kevin Spencer Beckford, senior vice president and chief people officer at GRYT Health Inc., member of the Pittsford Town Council
  • Shane Wiegand, co-director of the Antiracist Curriculum Project
  • Cathy Doyle, member of the Board of Directors of Pittsford CommUNITY, a recently formed non-profit with a mission to promote inclusion and foster a sense of belonging in Pittsford
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
