Cardiologists on what the public should know about CPR and life-saving treatment, following the Damar Hamlin incident

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 4, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST
Cardiologists and emergency medicine technicians across the country have been talking about the life-saving techniques used in an NFL game Monday night. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a life-threatening heart-related incident on the field. That has reinvigorated conversations about CPR and training.

Our guests guide us through what everyone should know. Our guests:

  • David Huang, M.D., electrophysiologist and director of UR Medicine's Heart Rhythm Disorders program
  • Scott Feitell, D.O., cardiologist and head of heart failure at Rochester Regional Health
