Cardiologists on what the public should know about CPR and life-saving treatment, following the Damar Hamlin incident
Cardiologists and emergency medicine technicians across the country have been talking about the life-saving techniques used in an NFL game Monday night. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a life-threatening heart-related incident on the field. That has reinvigorated conversations about CPR and training.
Our guests guide us through what everyone should know. Our guests:
- David Huang, M.D., electrophysiologist and director of UR Medicine's Heart Rhythm Disorders program
- Scott Feitell, D.O., cardiologist and head of heart failure at Rochester Regional Health