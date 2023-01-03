© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Discussing the root issues of student loan debt

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 3, 2023
Kent Gardner and Ian Mortimer on "Connections."
Emmarae Stein
/
WXXI News
Kent Gardner and Ian Mortimer appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.
When it comes to higher education, is the media focusing on the wrong questions? Ian Mortimer, a former director of enrollment who is now the president of the Golisano Institute for Business & Entrepreneurship, says there is too much focus on loan debt relief. Mortimer is asking us to look beyond just costs and debt and examine college completion rates and underemployment.

Why does the system fail so many who enter it? We discuss it with our guests:

  • Ian Mortimer, president of the Golisano Institute for Business & Entrepreneurship
  • Kent Gardner, chief economist with the Center for Governmental Research
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
