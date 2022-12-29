How will artificial intelligence writing programs impact education?

New artificial intelligence (AI) programs allow students to generate term papers, essays, even creative writing, simply by punching in commands. College professors and K-12 teachers are scrambling to develop strategies to both detect AI submissions and create a framework of rules. We discuss the costs and benefits of farming out our writing to the machines. Our guests:



Evvy Fanning, local high school English teacher

Stephen Brauer, associate professor and chair of the English Department, and director of the Public and Professional Writing Certificate Program at St. John Fisher University

Amanda Chestnut, interim coordinator of multicultural affairs at SUNY Geneseo