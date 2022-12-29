© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

How will artificial intelligence writing programs impact education?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 29, 2022 at 2:27 PM EST
Stephen Brauer and Evvy Fanning on Connections
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Stephen Brauer and Evvy Fanning on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on December 29, 2022
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

New artificial intelligence (AI) programs allow students to generate term papers, essays, even creative writing, simply by punching in commands. College professors and K-12 teachers are scrambling to develop strategies to both detect AI submissions and create a framework of rules. We discuss the costs and benefits of farming out our writing to the machines. Our guests:

  • Evvy Fanning, local high school English teacher
  • Stephen Brauer, associate professor and chair of the English Department, and director of the Public and Professional Writing Certificate Program at St. John Fisher University
  • Amanda Chestnut, interim coordinator of multicultural affairs at SUNY Geneseo
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack