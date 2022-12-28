© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Discussing the work and impact of Rochester SAFE Court

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 28, 2022 at 2:23 PM EST
Rochester SAFE Court is the area's human trafficking intervention court. SAFE stands for Surviving and Finding Empowerment. Since it was established nearly ten years ago, SAFE Court has helped hundreds of victims of human trafficking by providing mental health and case management services.

We talk with presiding judge Ellen Yacknin and members of the SAFE Court team about the court's work, the impact it has had, and what's next. Our guests:

  • Hon. Ellen Yacknin, presiding judge of Rochester SAFE Court, and acting Monroe County Court Judge
  • Andrea Sevene, coordinator for Rochester SAFE Court
  • Alfonsina DeSino, case manager for Rochester SAFE Court, and SAFE Court graduate 
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
