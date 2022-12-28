Discussing the work and impact of Rochester SAFE Court
Rochester SAFE Court is the area's human trafficking intervention court. SAFE stands for Surviving and Finding Empowerment. Since it was established nearly ten years ago, SAFE Court has helped hundreds of victims of human trafficking by providing mental health and case management services.
We talk with presiding judge Ellen Yacknin and members of the SAFE Court team about the court's work, the impact it has had, and what's next. Our guests:
- Hon. Ellen Yacknin, presiding judge of Rochester SAFE Court, and acting Monroe County Court Judge
- Andrea Sevene, coordinator for Rochester SAFE Court
- Alfonsina DeSino, case manager for Rochester SAFE Court, and SAFE Court graduate