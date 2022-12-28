Atheists on the evolution of views about morality and organized religion

A report from the University of Chicago finds that religious belief grows as people age. Looking at more than 30 countries over several decades, researchers found that 43 percent of people aged 68 and older are certain that God exists, while 23 percent of people 27 and younger say the same thing. For atheists, this sometimes means that views change entirely with age; and yet the number of religiously unaffiliated people is rising.

So what does this say about our ideas regarding certainty, morality, organized religion, and more? Our guests, who are atheists, discuss it:

