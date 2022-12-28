© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Atheists on the evolution of views about morality and organized religion

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 28, 2022 at 2:23 PM EST
Daniel Brottman on Connections
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Daniel Brottman on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

A report from the University of Chicago finds that religious belief grows as people age. Looking at more than 30 countries over several decades, researchers found that 43 percent of people aged 68 and older are certain that God exists, while 23 percent of people 27 and younger say the same thing. For atheists, this sometimes means that views change entirely with age; and yet the number of religiously unaffiliated people is rising.

So what does this say about our ideas regarding certainty, morality, organized religion, and more? Our guests, who are atheists, discuss it:

  • Daniel Brottman
  • Ezgi Price
  • Richmond Dyes
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack