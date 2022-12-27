Rochester City School Board Commissioner Willa Powell
The longest-tenured member of the Rochester City School Board is Willa Powell, first elected in 1997. Powell says the board struggles with dysfunction, and she joins us to discuss a number of issues. We talk about the hiring of yet another superintendent; divisions on the board and how they impact students; and more. This is the second in a series of interviews with board members. Our guest:
- Willa Powell, commissioner with the Rochester City School Board