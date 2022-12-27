© 2022 WXXI News
Rochester City School Board Commissioner Willa Powell

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 27, 2022 at 2:54 PM EST
Willa Powell on Connections
Willa Powell on Connections with Evan Dawson
The longest-tenured member of the Rochester City School Board is Willa Powell, first elected in 1997. Powell says the board struggles with dysfunction, and she joins us to discuss a number of issues. We talk about the hiring of yet another superintendent; divisions on the board and how they impact students; and more. This is the second in a series of interviews with board members. Our guest:

  • Willa Powell, commissioner with the Rochester City School Board
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
