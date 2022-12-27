How to help teens cope with trauma and mental health challenges

Mental health is difficult to measure or quantify, but there is no question that the last two years have been very difficult for teenagers -- particularly those living in cities like Rochester. Isolation, violence, and trauma all contribute to the struggle. Our guests bring their personal stories and their professional background to a conversation about what might actually turn things around. Our guests:



Melany J. Silas, M.Div., Ph.D.,president and CEO of BreatheDeep, Inc.

Karla Hatley, Ed.D., licensed master social worker, BreatheDeep, Inc. summer intern coordinator, and social emotional health coordinator for Young Women’s College Prep Charter School

Nyah Wragg, BreatheDeep Inc. intern, 9th grader at Rush Henrietta High School

Amari Caruthers, BreatheDeep Inc. intern, and 9th grader at Young Women’s College Prep Charter School

Josiah Grantham, BreatheDeep Inc. intern, and 11th grader at North Star Christian Academy