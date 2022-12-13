© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Tips for recycling during the holiday season

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 13, 2022 at 2:19 PM EST
Tina Stevens and Mike Garland on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Tina Stevens and Mike Garland on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on December 13, 2022
It's that time of year again -- when wrapping paper, shipping boxes, bubble wrap, and more can start to pile up. What can be recycled and what cannot? According to the team at Monroe County's Department of Environmental Services, residents generate the largest amounts of trash and recycling between November and February. Their advice? Don't "wishcycle; recycle right!"

What should you do with empty cardboard boxes? What about bubble wrap-lined shipping envelopes? And which kinds of wrapping paper can be recycled, and which can't? This hour, our guests answer your questions about recycling during the holidays. In studio:

Connections
Evan Dawson
