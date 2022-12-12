© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Should RG&E become a public utility?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 12, 2022 at 2:44 PM EST
Next Monday, Metro Justice will host a town hall to discuss turning Rochester Gas & Electric (RG&E) into a public utility. Rochester City Councilmembers-at-Large will be in attendance. The meeting comes on the heels of the utility's proposed rate hike, and customer complaints about a lack of transparency, billing issues, and more.

This is part two in a series of conversations about RG&E* and its impact in the community. Our guests:

*A spokesperson for RG&E said the company declined to join this conversation, but will consider a future discussion.

