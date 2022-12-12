© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Holiday tipping etiquette

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 12, 2022 at 2:53 PM EST
We discuss the etiquette of tipping with workers from a range of professions that tend to see tipping -- either year-round, or during the holiday season. What is the appropriate tip for a bartender, a barista, or your mail carrier? If wages rely on tips from customers, does that give employers a pass in paying workers fairly? Or is a tip a way of showing gratitude for a high level of service?

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
