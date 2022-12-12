Holiday tipping etiquette
We discuss the etiquette of tipping with workers from a range of professions that tend to see tipping -- either year-round, or during the holiday season. What is the appropriate tip for a bartender, a barista, or your mail carrier? If wages rely on tips from customers, does that give employers a pass in paying workers fairly? Or is a tip a way of showing gratitude for a high level of service?
Our guests discuss it:
- Mitch VanDenBergh, café manager at Fuego Coffee
- Kenny Montgomery, president of the National Association of Letter Carriers, Branch 210
- Heather Holmquest, professor of music theory at Nazareth College, and private music instructor
- Donny Clutterbuck, beverage director for DMC Management and Cure
- Wendi Loyet, co-owner of Crisp Rochester