Connections

Discussing how to help people who were formerly incarcerated re-enter the community

Published December 6, 2022 at 3:14 PM EST
Jason Hoge, Heather Crimmins, and Annette Monstream on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Jason Hoge, Heather Crimmins, and Annette Monstream on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on December 6, 2022
When people who were formerly incarcerated re-enter the community, they deal with a number of challenges: finding stable housing, employment, and dealing with stigma. The team at Legal Assistance of Western New York is helping break down those barriers. They join us to discuss their process, and we hear from a local resident who has benefited from that type of support.

Our guests:

