Discussing how to help people who were formerly incarcerated re-enter the community
When people who were formerly incarcerated re-enter the community, they deal with a number of challenges: finding stable housing, employment, and dealing with stigma. The team at Legal Assistance of Western New York is helping break down those barriers. They join us to discuss their process, and we hear from a local resident who has benefited from that type of support.
Our guests:
- Jason Hoge, supervising reentry attorney at Legal Assistance of Western New York (LawNY)
- Heather Crimmins, reentry attorney with the Center for Community Alternatives (CCA)
- Annette Monstream, service coordinator at the Judicial Process Commission (JPC)
- JoZ Powers, community health worker, and a certified peer advocate