© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Previewing the performance of "How Bright the Sunlight"

Published December 5, 2022 at 2:38 PM EST
Anthony Davis and Timothy Long on "Connections"
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Anthony Davis and Timothy Long on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on December 5, 2022.
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Audiences in Rochester will be treated to a world premiere performance Monday night. "How Bright the Sunlight" is a new musical collaboration between the Eastman School of Music and Ganondagan. The first Native American U.S. poet laureate Joy Harjo narrates the piece. The music is composed by Pulitzer Prize winner Anthony Davis. It will be performed by the Eastman Philharmonia. The piece also has a local connection: conductor Timothy Long, who is of Muscogee (Creek) and Choctaw descent, studied at the Eastman School of Music more than 30 years ago, and in 2018, returned as music director of the Eastman Opera Theatre.

This hour, we discuss the piece, its roots, and how Native American culture is reflected in music. Our guests:

  • Anthony Davis, Pulitzer Prize-winning composer
  • Ansley Jemison, cultural liaison for Ganondagan
  • Timothy Long, conductor, and associate professor of opera at the Eastman School of Music
  • Crystal Sellers Battle, associate dean of equity and inclusion at the Eastman School of Music
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Related Content
Load More