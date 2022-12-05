© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

How to respond to antisemitism

Published December 5, 2022 at 2:42 PM EST
Reverend Robert Picken and Rabbi Peter Stein on "Connections"
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Reverend Robert Picken and Rabbi Peter Stein on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on December 5, 2022.
Kanye West's praise of Hitler and Nazism has taken mainstream antisemitism to another level. And while even Elon Musk has banned him from Twitter, Ye retains a massive following. So what's the best way to respond? Musk says even free speech had its limit, a reversal on previous pledges. What other actions are warranted?

Our guests:

