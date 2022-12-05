How to respond to antisemitism
Kanye West's praise of Hitler and Nazism has taken mainstream antisemitism to another level. And while even Elon Musk has banned him from Twitter, Ye retains a massive following. So what's the best way to respond? Musk says even free speech had its limit, a reversal on previous pledges. What other actions are warranted?
Our guests:
- Reverend Robert Picken, St. Paul's Episcopal Church of Rochester
- Rabbi Drorah Setel, rabbi of Temple Emanu-El
- Rabbi Peter Stein, senior rabbi of Temple B'rith Kodesh, and president of the Rochester Board of Rabbis and Cantors