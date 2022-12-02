People and organizations making positive change in Rochester, part 10
It's this year's final monthly spotlight on people and organizations making positive change in the community.
This hour's group of do-gooders includes:
- Bob Freese, conscious leader coach, and advocate for the Bicentennial Tree
- Jennifer Caddick, vice president for communications and engagement for the Alliance for the Great Lakes
- Rev. Pat Dupont, minister for outreach at Asbury First United Methodist Church
- Kimberly Rouleau, coordinator of ROC Made With Love
- Rebecca Phelps, owner and founder of Gracious Dance
- Colleen Bedford, co-leader of the Goodness Initiative, which is hosting the Making Spirits Bright program
- Trevor Shooshan, co-founder of Vertical Boost
- Geoffery Rogers, host of the "GSL Show," which is coordinating a toy drive
- Retha Rogers, support group coordinator for Rise Up Rochester, which is hosting a holiday party for children of homicide victims